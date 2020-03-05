Traylor edges out opponent for Pct. 1 commissioner
Super Tuesday resulted in two runoff elections for Cherokee County, according to Cherokee County Elections Administrator Shannon Cornelius.
The hotly contested sheriff's race has been narrowed from a field of five candidates – all running on the Republican ticket – to two: Brent Dickson and Eric Long. Cornelius said the the men will go head-to-head in a May 26 run-off election.
According to the county elections department, a runoff election occurs if there is no majority winner with a candidate receiving at least 51 percent of the votes. Per Texas Election Code, “the candidates in a runoff election are the candidates who receive the highest and second highest number of votes in the main election or who tie for the highest number of votes.”
Cornelius said that Tuesday's primary drew 9,643 of Cherokee County's 28,025 registered voters.
Voting results for Cherokee County sheriff, according to complete, but unofficial, results released late Tuesday night by the county election department, included: Ben Ellis – 692 or 9.06 percent of the votes; Eric Long – 2,283 or 29.89 percent; Brent Dickson – 3,396 or 44.46 percent; Roy Cavazoz Jr. – 497 or 6.51 percent; and Johnathan Rhodes – 770 or 10.08 percent.
“We were blessed and proud to have an excellent turnout on our behalf, and we're looking forward to running a good, honest campaign with Mr. Long,” Dickson said. “I want to thank all our supporters and everyone who stood behind me during my campaign – I look forward to working with everyone during the runoff.”
Long said he is “pretty excited” about the runoff.
“There were five people running, and I think a lot of the votes were divided up between those with more experience among the three of us (candidates),” he said. “I'm going to give it my best shot and see how the voter turnout goes – I'm hoping for the best.”
Also, going to the polls in May are Shonda McCutcheon Potter and Dana Nolley Chancey who are vying for the county's tax assessor-collector's seat. This race also drew only Republican candidates.
Voting results for Cherokee County tax assessor-collector included: Blaine Verhelle –1,433 or 20.07 percent; Shonda McCutcheon Potter – 3,385 or 47.42 percent; and Dana Nolley Chancey – 2,321 or 32.51 percent.
Potter called the turnout for the primary was “excellent,” saying she also is excited about the runoff in May.
“I had lots of people who supported me, and I want to thank each one who took time out of their schedule to vote, and for their support of me,” she said. “I ask them to get back out and vote for me again in the May runoff.”
Chancey agreed.
“I think the turnout was good (Tuesday), and I hope the turnout will be as equally good for the runoff election,” she said. “It was a smooth race overall, and I plan to keep a similar campaign, but work harder (to encourage people) to get out and vote.”
The early voting period for the May 26 runoff election is May 18-22; Cornelius said the last day for a resident to register to vote in the runoff is April 27.
Polling sites for the May 26 election will be announced at a later date.
In the race for Precinct 1 Commissioner, incumbent Kelly Traylor narrowly avoided a runoff, having garnered 52.96 percent of the vote (a total of 1,242 votes), while opponent David Jones received 1,103 votes (47.06 percent).
“I am honored to be able to serve for my fourth term. It's just humbling experience, and I'm dedicated to serving the citizens of the county, and doing my very best to do that well,” Traylor said.
Other main contested races in Cherokee County include that for:
• Cherokee County Republican Party Chairman – Incumbent John Earle received 3,804 or 59.79 percent of the vote, while challenger Jefferson Wayne Jackson received 2,558 or 40.21 percent of the vote.
• U.S. House of Representatives – Incumbent Republican candidate Lance Gooden received 6,351 or 86.31 percent votes, while challenger Don Hill, also running on the Republican ticket, received 1,007 or 13.69 percent of the vote.
• A contested race for State Representative seat, District 11, drew a sole candidate from each party. Republican incumbent Travis Clardy received 6,431 votes during the primary, and Democratic challenger Alec Johnson received 1,236 votes.
• A second Super Tuesday race that drew one uncontested candidate from each party is the Precinct 2 Constable. Repblican incumbent Jack L. White received 1,757 votes, while Democratic challenger receive Mark Green received 378 votes.
Results for uncontested Cherokee County races on the ballot feature incumbents – all who are running on the Republican ticket – include:
• District Judge – 2nd Judicial District: Chris Day – 6,282 votes
• District Attorney: Elmer Beckworth – 6,139 votes
• County Attorney: Dana Young – 6,068
• Precinct 3 Commissioner: Patrick Reagan – 1,585
• Precinct 1 Constable: Lynn Kelley – 1,859
• Precinct 3 Constable: Eddie Lee – 1,545
• Precinct 4 Constable: Jamie Beene – 1,099
• Democratic Party Chairman: Incumbent Bill Crowley – 1,269 votes.
Votes from the primary will canvassed by officials from each political party, Cornelius said.
