Cherokee County offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday-Friday, Nov. 26-27. This includes the sheriff’s office. If you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
The city offices of Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, New Summerfield and Wells will observe the holiday and be closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 26-27. Alto city offices will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and remain closed Thursday and Friday.
The Vanishing Texana Museum will close in observance of the holiday both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, but will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Admission and parking are free.
The Texas State Railroad will close Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, Nov. 27.
Republic Services will close Thanksgiving Day. Trash pickup normally scheduled for Thursdays will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25. Trash pickup normally scheduled on Friday will not be affected.
