Cherokee County under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Sat.

Cherokee County is included in a large group of East Texas counties that are under a Heat Advisory that is set to expire at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Brutally hot temperatures, which could reach triple digits on Saturday, along with high humidity could set the stage for the heat index to reach 109 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
These conditions could cause heat illness in individuals.
Medical experts advise drinking plenty of water, stay in an air conditioned room and to stay out of the sun.
Remember to check on the elderly, as well as your neighbors.
Never leave a young child or pet in an unattended vehicle during periods of intense heat.
