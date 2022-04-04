Cherokee County under a tornado watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of East Texas, including Cherokee County.
The alert expires at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and was issued by the National Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.at 10:40 p.m. on Monday evening.
At 11:45 p.m. Monday, a Tornado Warning had been issued for the Waxahachie-Midlothian-Red Oak area. The storm system is moving southeast at this time and if it stays on that track it could soon be affecting parts of Henderson County.
