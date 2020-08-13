Cherokee County is among several East Texas counties under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. tonight, according to National Weather Service officials in Shreveport.
"Hot temperatures and lingering humidity will push our afternoon heat index values to a range from 105 to 109 degrees" in an area that includes northwest Louisiana, extreme southwest Arkansas and all of eastern Texas, stated an NWS advisory. "Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911!"
