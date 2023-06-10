Cherokee County under severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m. Saturday

NORMAN, Okla. - Cherokee County and the adjacent counties of Smith, Nacogdoches and Rusk are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The watch was issued by the National Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

A group of counties in eastern Texas, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana are included in the watch area.

As of 11: 25 a.m. Saturday, radar indicated a small thunderstorm in the Wells area. That storm is moving off to the east-northeast.

Currently the bulk of the storms are located along Interstate 30, northward into southeast Oklahoma and eastwards towards the Texarkana area.

