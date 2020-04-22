Cherokee County under Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday

SHREVEPORT — A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Shreveport for Cherokee County and the surrounding counties of Smith, Rusk, Anderson and Nacogdoches.
This watch is set to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 4:24 pm
