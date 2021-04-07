The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. tonight for 21 Texas counties including Cherokee, Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will become likely later today through the evening at least across the eastern half of the Four State Region, according to the National Weather Service.
A more conditional threat exists across Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas.
Conditions will be conductive for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes this afternoon through this evening where severe thunderstorms develop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.