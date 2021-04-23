Cherokee County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

With her son Ed by her side, Billie Joyce Sherman of Jacksonville, Texas passed from this life on April 13th, 2021 at her home. Billie was 87 years of age. Billie was born on the 5th day of May 1933 to parents Osborn and Ocie Hassell in Maydelle, Texas. Ms. Sherman attended Maydelle High Sch…
Bradley Thomas Price, 64 years old of Jacksonville, TX, died on April 14, 2021 in Tyler, TX. Brad was born on June 18, 1956 in Texas City, TX. He was a graduate of Texas City High School, Class of 1974. He earned his degree in Sociology with a minor in Ancient Greek from the University of Te…
