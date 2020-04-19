Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.