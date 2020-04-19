A tornado watch has been issued until 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, in East Texas, including Cherokee County, effective immediately, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Area counties included in the watch are Anderson, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk and Smith, along with portions of south central/southwest Arkansas, north central/northwest Louisiana, and southeastern Oklahoma.
“Very large hail, destructive wind gusts and isolated tornadoes – some long tracked and significant – will be possible,” according to NWS. “The greatest tornado threat should be across Deep East Texas into all of northern and northeast Louisiana late this morning through the afternoon hours.”
Another severe weather threat may materialize this evening into the early overnight hours near and north of the I-20 corridor of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana, officials said.
“The threat with this secondary severe weather possibility would be large hail and damaging wind gusts. While very heavy downpours will be possible today, flash flooding should stay confined to flood-prone areas with widespread flooding not likely through tonight.”
A tornado watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area, and residents should be alert to rapidly changing weather.
Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
