Cherokee County residents interested in participating in next month's primary runoff election have until June 15 to register to vote, according to election officials.
Individuals may register online at www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml or contact the Cherokee County Election Department, located at 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
“The fastest way for anyone to receive a ballot by mail is to mail their application directly to my office,” said county election administrator Shannon Cornelius, who noted that the department carries applications, as do most libraries, post offices and Justice of the Peace offices throughout the county.
“The most important thing is to pay attention to cutoff dates – if you do not get your application in on time, you will have to wait until the next election to vote,” she said.
The county election department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, residents can visit www.votetexas.gov for information that can help them determine if they have already registered to vote, as well as get an informal online application.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, according to the site, an individual must:
• be 65 years or older;
• be disabled;
• be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
• be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
Early voting for the July 14 Primary runoff election runs from July 6-10.
Local races include a runoff for between Republican candidates Brent Dickson and Eric Long for county sheriff, and between county tax assessor-collector candidates Shonda McCutcheon Potter and Dana Nolley Chancey, also Republican candidates.
The winner of each of these races will be listed on the ballot for the November general election.
On the Democratic party ballot, two contested races are listed: Mary “MJ” Heger and Royce West are vying for a place on the November ballot for United States Senator, while Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo seek the Railroad Commissioner nomination.
Early voting locations include:
• The Cherokee County Election Department, 138 West 5th St., Rusk
• the River Church, 595 Marcus St., Alto
• the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville.
Voters may cast ballots at any of these sites between June 29 and July 10, which will have extended hours for voters' convenience Cornelius said.
For more information, visit www.co.cherokee.tx.us/ips/cms/othercountyoffices/elections.html
Updated information also may be found on the department's Facebook page, “Cherokee County Elections Dept,” she said.
