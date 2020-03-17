In response to a nationwide virus pandemic, a March 24 Women's History Month luncheon has been postponed, according to coordinators.
"Due to the growing concern of COVID-19, we have made the decision to postpone the March 24 event. We want to thank our honorees and sponsors for being so patient. We will be meeting in the weeks to come to determine a new date. We apologize for any inconvenience," a statement from the organizing committee, Cherokee County Women With Purpose, stated. "Please follow our Facebook page for updates."
This year's theme is “Lasting Legacy," with county AgriLife Extension horticulturist Kim Benton, In His Image Ministry founder Regina Brown, Alto Economic Development director Kathi Davis and Betty Marcontell, curator of the Heritage Center of Cherokee County Museum recognized as honorees.
Their efforts in their respective communities have created long-lasting traditions, said said Kim Felt, co-chair of the CCWWP steering committee.
Proceeds for this year’s event benefit the Cherokee County Historical Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.