The Cherokee District Women’s Missionary Auxiliary met Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Mt. Selman Baptist Church. The meeting began at 6 p.m. after everyone had written their name on a slip of paper for door prizes to be drawn later throughout the meeting.
President Cindy Allen called the meeting in session after the WMA motto was recited. Vice-President Nancy Washburn introduced the new year’s theme, “Hope, and scripture,” based on Psalm 130:5, “I wait for the Lord, my soul does wait, and in his word do I hope.” Loma Dudley opened with prayer. Jocie Lewis welcomed everyone to Mt. Selman.
Ana Traylor led the group in singing, “Count Your Blessings” with Eloise Thomas at the piano. Secretary-Treasurer Lugene Sims called the roll call of the officers and churches with a total of 29 in attendance. Ana Traylor sang a special, “Jesus Loves You” as part of the program.
Rose Bowen introduced “Miss Dressed-Gaudy,” aka Betty Roach, who modeled her clothing and talked about how church members will try to out dress our feelings or cover them. Then she sang a song entitled, “Excuses,” which we always have an excuse to not do God’s work.
The minutes and treasure’s report, which the ladies already had in their hands, were approved with no objections.
The major business to be taken care of was the cookie outreach to the Jacksonville College students when they will be preparing for their final exams. The plastic-reclosable packages, with two cookies each, are to be at the College on Monday, Nov. 29.
Afton Grove Baptist Church WMA won the banner for the quarter, and Felicia Mayo of AGBC extended words of appreciation for the Mt. Selman’s hospitality.
We recognized Mrs. Sue Sons, sister of Sheryl Raspberry of Sardis, who passed away this year.
After prayer requests were read and spoken, Alicia Johnson prayed for those requests mentioned and dismissed the meeting.
The Texas WMA is scheduled to meet Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at New Harmony in Tyler.
The next meeting of the Cherokee District is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
