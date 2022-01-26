The Cherokee District Women’s Missionary Auxiliary met Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Cornerstone Baptist Church here in Jacksonville. A light supper of soups was provided by Cornerstone WMA, and the Fresh Start WMA of FBC, Maydelle made a variety of desserts available to choose from. Twenty-three, representing four different churches in the Cherokee District were in attendance.
The business meeting and program was opened by President Cindy Allen who led the group in reciting the WMA motto, 2 Peter 1:5-7. Nancy Washburn, First Vice President, read the theme verse which is Psalms 130:5. Alicia Johnson led the group in an opening prayer, the offering was taken up, and Secretary Lugene Sims called the roll of officers.
Jo Ann Bass introduced Karen Harrellson who sang “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Mrs. Shelby Barker, introduced by Allen as the program, used a slide show to present the countries she and her husband, Bro. Larry Barker had traveled to last year. They had visited Baptist Missionary Association affiliated churches in Portugal, Czech Republic, and Puerto Rico, as well as toured some of the areas since this was Mrs. Barker’s first time to travel to these countries.
The minutes and treasurer’s report from Oct. 2021 meeting were approved as read since they were printed out for everyone to read. There was no old business. New business consisted of setting Feb. 8 as the day for the Cherokee District WMA to serve soup to the BMA Theological Seminary, and volunteers signed up to either make soup, dessert or help in the kitchen that day. Also, the district Girls Missionary Auxiliary was inviting all girls to attend the GMA house party on Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville. The district WMA approved the provision of pizza and dessert for the girls’ lunch.
Afton Grove Baptist Church, Jacksonville, won the attendance banner.
Nancy Washburn explained the next meeting’s outreach, which is bringing in supplies for the Child Welfare Board in Jacksonville, who provide needed items to children who are victims of abuse or neglect. A list is to be submitted to all WMA before the next meeting.
Connie Sherman, FBC, Maydelle, thanked Cornerstone for their hospitality and the delicious supper. Prayer Chairman Alicia Johnson read the submitted prayer requests, and prayed for these as well as dismissed the meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 12 at Sardis B. C. in Henderson.
