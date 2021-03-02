Chick-fil-A Jacksonville, located near the intersection of East Rusk Street and South Jackson Street, is slated to open for business on Thursday, March 4.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Marybeth Wade as the independent franchised owner and operator of this new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Jacksonville. Wade will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.
Chick-fil-A Jacksonville is located at 502 S. Jackson St. and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
At Chick-fil-A, safe service is our first priority. Chick-fil-A Jacksonville will open via drive-thru, carry-out and mobile curbside service with delivery available shortly after the opening.
Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.
To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s response to the coronavirus, visit the restaurant’s safe service page.
In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Jacksonville will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Jacksonville with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Jacksonville area to aid in the fight against hunger.
Chick-fil-A Jacksonville is locally owned and operated by Texas native Marybeth Wade. Growing up in Carrollton, Wade frequently enjoyed Chick-fil-A but did not know the impact her local restaurant would eventually have on her career.
Her journey with Chick-fil-A began in high school, when she applied for a part-time position at Chick-fil-A Trinity Mills in Carrollton to earn money toward a trip to Spain for spring break. As a Team Member, Wade quickly rose into leadership positions within the restaurant and even earned a Remarkable Futures Scholarship from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to go toward her college tuition. Noticing her leadership potential, the restaurant’s operator introduced her to the idea of becoming an independent franchise owner. After careful consideration, Wade set her sights on what is now a 21-year career with Chick-fil-A.
Upon earning her bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from the University of North Texas, Wade transitioned into a General Manager role at Chick-fil-A Rufe Snow in North Richland Hills, where she served the Fort Worth community for eight years. During her time as General Manager, she also worked at Chick-fil-A, Inc. for three years as a reinvestment coach. Additionally, Wade participated in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program, an immersive two-year leadership development experience for recent college graduates that prepares them for a career in organizational leadership. After years of hard work and dedication, Wade was selected to become the Operator of Chick-fil-A Lufkin Mall in East Texas in 2017, where she quickly fell in love with the community’s small-town charm.
Alongside her husband, Tyler, Wade is thrilled to continue her career in East Texas at Chick-fil-A Jacksonville and build new relationships in the community. With the opening of Chick-fil-A Jacksonville, she looks forward to mentoring her team members and serving guests with Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality.
“I joined Chick-fil-A as a Team Member in 1999, and I immediately fell in love with the great-tasting food and genuine hospitality,” said Wade. “I look forward to bringing that welcoming atmosphere to the Jacksonville community and making a positive impact on our Team Members and Guests.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.