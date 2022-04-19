Chick-fil-A.jpg
Michelle Dillon/Jacksonville Progress

Chick-fil-A of Jacksonville was welcomed by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, April 14.

Chick-fil-A employees and chamber members look on as Operator Marybeth Wade cuts the ribbon while husband Tyler holds their seven-week old daughter Finnley Elizabeth.

Chick-fil-A now regularly serves the Rusk community from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On those days, the restaurant's serve only food trailer is located outside Aly Bee’s at 520 Dickinson Drive/US 69.

Chick-fil-A Jacksonville is located at 502 S. Jackson. The restaurant maintains a Facebook page and can be reached by calling 903-541-0330.

