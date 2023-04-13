On our farm in East Texas, Dad kept chickens and one of my early tasks was to gather the eggs. Our chicken house was a small building about 10 by 20 feet with a low roof and a single door with laying nests around the opposing walls. One morning when I was, I suppose about nine years old, I went to the chicken house as directed. The chickens were all in the yard eating so it was good timing. After gathering several eggs, I turned to exit the chicken house and over the door was a black snake longer than I was tall. I was trapped! No way out except through the door right under that gigantic snake. In my mind, my life passed before me. I could see the local news story, Nine-year-old dead from snake bite. Quickly I began telling myself, “It’s only a chicken snake. They are not poisonous. I’m not going to die.” Local kid strangled by 10 foot chicken snake. “No, they are not constrictors. He won’t hurt you.” The longer I stood there, the more terrified I became. He just laid there over the door staring at me. Finally, seeing no other course possible, I determined that I had to exit through that door. I prepared myself. I steadied my feet and firmly gripped the bucket holding the eggs. I definitely didn’t want to have to come back for them. I took a deep breath and dashed through the door with all haste! Much to my relief, the snake did not lunge for me. He didn’t even move. The truth be known he probably was much relieved and perhaps very disappointed that I had taken all the eggs.
This month’s recipe does not include eggs or even snake but rather chicken. If you grew up in the South, then fried chicken was part of your life. And what a wonderfully delicious dish it makes. That seasoned batter browned to a crisp golden crust covering moist tender meat. Of course, what makes fried chicken so delectable is the oil that is absorbed into the breading and meat with just the right amount of salt and other seasonings. It’s a classic example of how southern cooking combines fat and salt with fresh foods to create a mouthwatering dish.
As I progressed in my career of nutrition and healthful eating, teaching untold numbers of clients and patients to limit fried foods, naturally I worked to limit these foods in my own diet. It’s not easy to give up a food as delicious as fried chicken much less convince others to do the same. The best strategy is to find flavorful facsimiles that we are willing to accept. And there are many. Stir frying vegetables with lean meats is a good example. Less fat and less sodium with lots of flavor. Grilled meats served with roasted vegetables delivers great flavors and textures.
Gradually, we learn to enjoy lighter fare and we reap the benefits of those choices. But I admit that desire for fried chicken periodically returns. And for this, I have recently found a solution. This month’s recipe turns a simple salad dressing into an upscale sauce that will transform chicken into a mouth-watering delight that rivals fried chicken. What makes this dish so delicious and similar to fried chicken is the cooking method. Instead of deep frying, two tablespoons of oil are used to create browning of the mayo sauce on the chicken. Remember, browning equals flavor. After browning both sides, the heat is lowered and the pan covered to finish cooking the interior of the chicken breast. What results is moist flavorful meat inside with a tasty crust outside. Unlike fried chicken, this dish is low in fat and sodium.
We learn from this that there are many ways to bring flavor into our foods without deep frying, just another example of how healthy eating does not mean sacrificing flavor. And remember, if you are going to collect eggs in the chicken house, look over the door before you go in.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Pan Grilled Chicken with Lemon Mayo Dill Dressing
Serving Size: 1/4 of Recipe
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Sauce
½ cup light mayonnaise
juice of 1/2 a small lemon, ~1-2 teaspoons
2 teaspoons dill weed
¼ tablespoon EV olive oil
1 teaspoon shallots
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (~5-6 oz each)
1 dash salt and coarse black pepper
2 tablespoons EV olive oil
Directions
Prepare the mayonnaise sauce. In a small mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill weed, oil, shallots, cayenne, black pepper and garlic powder. Stir to mix well. Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Spread 1 tablespoon of sauce on each side of the chicken. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for about 3 minutes each side for browning. Then reduce heat to low, turn the chicken, cover and cook each side an additional 4-6 minutes until the chicken is tender and no pink remains when cut in the center. Time to doneness will vary depending on the thickness of the breast.
Serve with Roasted Vegetables and steamed asparagus.
Notes: This sauce is excellent on salmon also. If using on fish, 3 minutes each side on medium heat is sufficient for most cuts. Cook until the fish flakes easily. I used light mayo in this recipe with excellent results. Any good quality mayo can be used.
Exchanges per serving: 5 Lean Meats, 1 Fat
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 305
Calories from fat: 153
Total Fat: 17g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 110mg
Sodium: 135mg
Carbohydrate: 5g
Dietary Fiber: <1g
Protein: 32g
