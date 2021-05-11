The Cherokee County superintendents of schools met with Lee Flowers, chief appraiser for the county, to discuss their concerns regarding a loss of school funding during the 2020-2021 budget year.
Flowers summarized the meeting with superintendents at the Cherokee County Appraisal District’s board of directors meeting May 6.
“This is the first time that we’ve ever had a meeting with all the superintendents and we appreciate them reaching out,” Flowers said. “I felt it was a good, productive meeting and I appreciate them coming up.
“All but Jacksonville and Rusk are just a little bit late to the party if you will. Jacksonville, Rusk and this board and the appraisal district have been dealing with issues with those two schools for almost a year-and-a-half now. The other superintendents are about a year, a year-and-a-half, behind in terms of knowing and understanding and grasping everything that happened.”
The appraisal board ahd failed a MAPS study, or Methods and Assistance Program review, due to their omission of a single answer on the review.
Until 2018, procedures allowed for appraisal boards to give estimations for businesses in the low-income, multiple-dwelling category, according to Cherokee County Appraisal Board Vice Chair Sam Hopkins.
In 2018, the requirements changed and certain paperwork had to be obtained from these businesses in order to determine their valuations. This data could not be obtained and the appraisal board was unable to answer the related MAPS question due to a lack of information, according to Hopkins.
It was this single omission that caused the failure of the audit.
When an appraisal district conducts the Property Value Study, the assessed valuations must fall within a certain percentage of state values.
The valuations by the Cherokee County Appraisal District were deemed too low by the state comptroller's office in 2019, to the extent those values fell outside the mandated percentage.
Normally, a certain “grace period” would be allowed in which the school district’s property values would be based on local values, even though not at market value. Due to the previous failure on the MAPS study, this grace period was not allowed, which resulted in a loss of state funding for local districts.
The appraisal board did appeal the state property valuations with the legal assistance of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg and Allen, the firm who performs delinquent tax collections for the county.
“Obviously, at least the Rusk school board and Rusk superintendent are still not happy with the results of the appeal,” Flowers said.
Monty Smitherman, a McCreary representative, was present at the May 6 meeting via video-conference.
Smitherman explained the three-step process of appeals is quite complicated, but consists of the initial appeal, followed by an informal hearing with the comptroller’s office and then finally it can go before SOAH (State Office of Administrative Hearings). A school district appeal can be taken a step further to district court.
“As a practical matter, if you are not successful at the informal level, the chances of success when you go before SOAH is almost non-existent, 95% of cases that go before a SOAH judge are not successful,” Smitherman said.
“I’ve tried to hammer this home to anybody that will listen to me, particularly when you start down the road of filing your appeal, to never lose sight of the fact that who you’re going up against is the state.
The state gets to write the rules, interpret the rules, as well as enforce the rules.”
When queried, Smitherman explained the information regarding the inability to obtain the state-mandated data for the MAPS study was not introduced at the appeal. Despite the failure on the MAPS directly resulting in the lack of a grace period when the appraisal district’s valuations were determined to be out of line with the state’s, the study was deemed a separate issue and irrelevant to the property value appeal.
The impact to both JISD and RISD, however, were mitigated through the appeals process as the losses to both were reduced.
“I feel quite confident that we got everything that we could get in those appeals,” Smitherman said.
Since the appeals, the appraisal district has passed the most recent state procedures review and state value audits, according to Flowers.
“Both of these events illustrate a successful recovery from those failures,” Flowers stated. “Also, the district has established many different protocols to prevent these things from occurring again.”
Flowers also responded to statements by Rusk Superintendent Grey Burton, which were quoted in this publication, regarding the make-up of the appraisal district board of directors and the use of a separate delinquent collections firm.
He noted that two current directors are sitting members of two Cherokee County school boards, Alto and New Summerfield. He also stated the current president was a former school board trustee at Jacksonville ISD.
Furthermore, Flowers clarified the status of the appraisal district.
“We represent neutral ground,” Flowers said. “I know that the jurisdictions elect you gentlemen to sit on the board. I know two of you are elected school district officials, that you sit on the board because we spend taxpayer money and you’re elected to worry about tax payer money. The general public mentality is we work for the jurisdictions and sometimes the jurisdictions have the same perspective that we work for the taxing authorities. In truth, we don’t. We work for the taxing authorities and the taxpayers and that’s where people lose sight of the goal. We’re here to provide a neutral ground.”
He explained the appraisal district was to make certain there was no undue influence from taxing authorities, taxpayers or any outside companies or firms.
Regarding the delinquent collections, Flowers stated having a single law firm dealing with delinquent accounts for all the county’s taxing authorities is the best benefit for taxpayers. Doing so simplifies the system for taxpayers who can pay all property taxes on a single bill, rather than receiving individual bills for each taxing unit.
“The current method of using one law firm eliminates this confusion and has greatly increased the effectiveness of delinquent tax collections for both the county and the appraisal district. To risk allowing multiple lawyers in the county is disadvantageous to the very citizens our elected officials are supposed to represent,” Flowers stated.
Hopkins stated the reason he voted to move to using the same firm the county used at the time was for just that reason, to simplify the system for taxpayers.
“One of the biggest take-aways is the communication of information that we had been doing for years. They had some issues with,” Flowers said in regards to the meeting with the superintendents. “That’s just data delivery; format, content and things like that, and we have resolved with them to get them whatever they need. That was the biggest consternation I think that they had, the communication from our office, the data that we’re delivering, so we’re working through those issues.”
The biggest hurdle moving forward, according to Flowers, is the continued pressure by the public, the state and local taxing units on a system already pressed to the limit.
“Taxpayers are pushing back against higher taxes, taxing units are pressed for funding to provide services; the state is facing a budgeting crisis bringing pressure back to local taxiing unis and caught in the middle of it all is the local appraisal district and its chief appraiser,” Flowers stated. “On top of theses pressures, retirements and employee turn-over have resulted in many dedicated staff members working hard to learn new skill sets and new responsibilities. This is not an uncommon event, as many other employers are also experiencing these types of challenges. Regardless, the appraisal district and their employees remain dedicated to the service of both taxpayers and taxing units.”
