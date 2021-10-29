The Children’s Christmas Tree, a local non-profit organization that aids families in providing Christmas gifts for their children since 1982, will take applications for the 2021 holiday on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Applications will be accepted in a one-day event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale.
The program is open to school-age children who reside in the Jacksonville Independent School District. Applicants will need to provide proof of identity, social security cards for all family members, proof of all income and a copy of all bills. Also necessary are the sizes of clothing, shoes and the child’s Christmas wishes.
Bilingual volunteers would be welcome to assist in the application process as many applicant families speak Spanish. To volunteer, simply arrive at HOPE by 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
After collecting the information on each child’s needs and desires, the wish lists, without names, are placed as ornaments on Christmas trees. The trees will be located at Austin Bank, Southside Bank and Texas National Bank, along with a few select businesses yet to be determined. The trees will be set up during the week of Thanksgiving and the children’s wishes will be available beginning Nov. 22.
Members of the community who wish to participate can choose an ornament from one of the trees or contact Children’s Christmas Tree through Facebook messenger. Once a child is chosen, purchase gifts and return them by Wednesday, Dec. 15. Volunteers will pick up the gifts Dec. 16. They will sort the gifts by families Dec. 16-17 at People’s Church, 14089 US-79 E., to be ready for distribution Dec. 18.
Community members, through the Children’s Christmas Tree program, assisted 60-65 families in 2020, totaling about 200 children. The goal this year is to help another 200, according to program organizer Janet McDaniel.
Those who would like to contribute but don’t feel as if they can provide full sponsorship, may donate by making a deposit to the Children’s Christmas Tree fund at an Austin Bank location.
Updates about needs will be posted throughout the season to the Children’s Christmas Tree Facebook page.
The program continues just to keep the magic alive in our little town and so the children of participating families can have one morning in which they find Santa has visited them, too, according to McDaniel.
To volunteer to sort gifts or for more information, contact Children’s Christmas Tree through Facebook messenger.
