Christmas Day weather forecast: warm and dry

There isn't much of a chance for a White Christmas in East Texas this year; instead a partly-sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures is predicted.
A gradual warming trend with daily highs reaching the low 70s will be the norm beginning on Thursday, according to weather.com.
The Christmas Eve forecast calls for a mostly sunny day with a high of 78-degrees and a low of 54 predicted.
The following day, the daytime high should top out at 80-degrees, with a low of 65 forecasted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.