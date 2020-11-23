Ho! Ho! Ho! The depot, the grounds and the train are decorated for the holidays. Based on the faces of all Polar Express visitors, this is the best presentation of holiday decorations and lights in East Texas. Every year, Texas State Railroad is proud to present the most popular seasonal journey The Official POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride to the North Pole, the quintessential Christmas adventure. Tickets are going quickly but there are still seats available.
Santa’s elves are so excited to welcome every boy and girl, from 2 to 92, aboard the POLAR EXPRESS™ journey to the North Pole at Texas State Railroad. As Christmas approaches, the magic of the North Pole intensifies. The adventure continues, running out of the Palestine station through Dec. 27.
Family and friends celebrate the season aboard this treasured holiday journey, sharing with loved ones lifelong memories. While children are marveling at the lights, elves and Santa Class, every adult will smile with satisfaction just watching their glee. Children of all ages will have a one-on-one experience with the cast; conductors, elves, waiters and chefs and the man in red … Santa Claus. The best part? Everyone gets to wear their pajamas out in public.
An amazing alternative to the busy malls, the Polar Express at Texas State Railroad is a very popular East Texas Christmas adventure. Demand is high for this special seasonal event causing it to sell out far in advance. Ticket prices range from $20 to $100 per ticket. For more information, visit www.texasstaterailroad.net or call (855) 632-7729.
