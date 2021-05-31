CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Certification.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on March 12, 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards that included looking at the comprehensive stroke program, the performance measures and outcomes. The American Heart Association and American Stroke Clinical Performance Measures as a framework. The hospital deploys variety of measures to ensure their stroke care is the highest quality and most effective possible.
• A rapid triage protocol and single stroke team notification system
• Evidenced-based stroke protocols
• Tele-neurology assessments within 15 minutes
• Rapid door-to-CT scan times with interpretation within 45 minutes
• t-PA (clot busting medication) administered within 60 minutes when indicated
• Transfer to higher level of care for intervention within 120 minutes when necessary
‘Time lost is brain lost”, and the team at CHRISTUS Mother Frances is committed to early intervention and collaborative stroke care that drives results and gives their stroke patients the best chances for positive outcome.
Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“The Acute Stroke Ready Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“We congratulate CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville for this outstanding achievement,” says Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”
“Our teams have spent endless hours working to ensure our stroke care is high-quality, timely and effective,” said Barry Lofquist, Administrator, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville. “The team’s commitment to training, to safety, to communication and to excellence is focused on making sure our patients get the treatment they need as quickly as possible.”
“In stroke care, there is a phrase we always refer to: ‘time is brain,’ which means being able to respond quickly and skillfully is paramount to saving lives,” said Jamie Maddox, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville. “This certification is evidence that our hospital is a safe place to receive the lifesaving stroke care patients need when their every second counts, and our teams stand ready to serve Jacksonville and the surrounding communities when they need us”.
Two years ago, the team at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville noticed an increase in the number of acute stroke cases in the communities they serve and quickly responded to increase access to the highest quality, evidenced-based care close to home.
• Formed a dedicated stroke committee comprised of providers, frontline clinical leaders and staff, and first responders to pursue the Acute Stroke Ready Certification
• Collaborated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler’s comprehensive stroke center to prepare for certification
• Leveraged telemedicine technology to add 24/7 acute stroke and general neurology coverage
• Expanded MRI diagnostic capability to 24/7 coverage for stroke patients
• Began extensive monitoring of all stroke outcomes and implemented a continuous performance improvement process
• Extended stroke awareness and education initiatives to all emergency department patients that are deemed high risk for stroke regardless of reason for their visit
For more information, visit The Joint Commission website at jointcommision.org.
