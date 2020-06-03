CHRISTUS TMF cuts the ribbon on Bradley-Thompson Tower

TYLER – Officials with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System held the ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony of the Bradley-Thompson Tower, the massive new expansion of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler that drastically increases the Emergency and Intensive Care capabilities of the System.
The new, 200,000-square-foot Tower is placed on the South side of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, with a skywalk leading to a new, approximately 850-space parking garage across Dawson Street. The Tower houses a state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center, advanced Intensive Care Units and multiple support services, as well as space for future growth.
“CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler currently handles more than twice the emergency department volume it was designed for, with more than 65,000 per year, and we are committed to constantly improving patient care capabilities not only through our facility expansion, but also through services with CHRISTUS EMS and Flight For Life,” said Jason Proctor, President, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - Tyler, South Tyler. “Being able to access quality health care, especially emergency care and the specialized services required in the ICU, is hugely important to patients. With the new Tower – and with the services available at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - South Tyler, we will be able to alleviate much of the pressure put on the current Emergency Care Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and provide improved access to the patients who need it most.”
The schematic design of the new tower is complete and the final design development process is underway. The tower facility features six levels:
Basement Level – Transportation, Biomedical Services, Integrated Service, Environmental Services, Security, Health Information Management, PBX, Equipment Processing and other expanded services
Level One – State-of-the-Art Emergency Care Center
Level Three – 24 bed ICU
Level Four – 24 bed ICU
Level Five – Future growth
Roof – Two helipads/express ECC/OR transport
“Historically, 60-percent of patients admitted to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler arrive through the doors of the Emergency Department. Today, the Emergency Care Center (ECC) at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler serves twice as many patients as it was designed for – patients arriving at a higher volume and with more significant injuries and illnesses than ever before. We recognized the need to bring improved access to critically injured and ill patients, both locally and who have been transferred from across the Northeast Texas region with CHRISTUS EMS and Flight For Life,” said Luis Haro M.D., Vice President of Operations for Emergency Services, CHRISTUS Health. “This tower will enhance our capabilities to receive and treat all patients that walk through the ECC doors with award-winning, faith-based care that has served this region for decades.”
“Because it is the goal of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System to always seek innovation and to improve upon our award-winning services, the new tower will also incorporate the latest technology and advanced equipment,” said Mark Anderson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “Our distinguished team of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic providers, medical staff, nursing staff and Associates will employ evidence-based procedures designed to deliver cost-effective care through operational alignment with national best-practice models and an evidence-based approach that streamlines efforts and prioritizes the patient experience.”
The Tower is the product of many months and years of planning and hard work, but also would not be possible without the generosity of the Northeast Texas community through “The Red Door Project,” the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation campaign to help fund construction.
“It has been awe-inspiring to see the community come together in support of this vital community resource,” said Scott Fossey, MBA, Vice President of Philanthropy for CHRISTUS Health in Northeast Texas, Louisiana and Southeast Texas. “By supporting The Red Door Project in the amount of more than $6.4 million, the community has opened the door to the advanced treatment space our patients need in order to maintain the standards of exceptional emergency care provided for all who walk through our doors.”
