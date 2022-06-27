The city of Bullard announced the cancellation of the 2022 Blast Over Bullard event.
Blast Over Bullard, normally features a children’s Bike Brigade, food and retail vendors and games prior to the city’s fireworks show.
The announcement recognized the disappointment the cancellation may cause, but stated there were several factors in the decision. Foremost were the drought-like conditions and the burn ban issued by Cherokee County, which covers the area of Bullard High School where the event was to be located.
“Our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our vendors and sponsors, who support and depend on our events, and towards our community – to always provide them (and you) a safe and welcoming environment during our events,” the city stated. “With that said, we have concluded that for reasons that are out of our control, we cannot guarantee that we would be able to deliver the type of event experience that would meet our standards.”
The city of Troup has also canceled its fireworks display due to the extreme fire danger.
“Our fireworks show producer spoke with Troup Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Mager and he was not comfortable with going forward,” said Suzanne Loudamy,Troup Community Development Executive Director. “The risk is just too great and the safety of our citizens and property is of the utmost importance. We are disappointed and we know others will be as well.”
The city of Troup and Cherokee County are under a burn ban and there is no rain relief indicated in the forecast.
