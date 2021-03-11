A traffic stop made about 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, resulted in a brief foot chase through the Chick-fil-A parking lot in Jacksonville. With the assistance of a man in the drive-through line of the restaurant, Jacksonville police officer Aaron Trumbule was able to catch and arrest the fleeing suspect, identified as Steven Davis, 28.
Trumbule, during the course of the traffic stop, discovered the vehicle which Davis was driving had been stolen. Upon discovery, Davis ran through the Chick-fil-A parking lot.
A customer in a drive-through lane of the restaurant opened his door in the path of the suspect, who ran into it, causing him to stumble, giving Trumbule an opportunity to reach him.
As Trumbule tackled and struggled with Davis, his taser was dropped on the ground nearby. The same citizen who had opened his door striking the suspect, exited his vehicle and shoved the taser across the ground and out of reach.
As the officer gained control of Davis, Cpl. Amanda Bragg arrived and assisted in making the arrest.
Cpt. Steven Markasky confirmed the quick apprehension of Davis was due to the citizen’s actions, but indicated the police department does not recommend citizens place themselves in harm’s way.
“We’re greatly appreciative of him. However, we care about the citizens’ safety. We always ask that citizens do whatever keeps them safe and allow us to do the stuff that may not be safe. We do appreciate his actions that, for sure, helped us catch the suspect,” Markasky said.
The Jacksonville Police Department is not releasing the name of the citizen who acted to assist police in this incident to protect him from any possible retaliation.
Davis is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He has been transferred to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.
Video of the incident, recorded by Chick-fil-A cameras, can be seen on the Jacksonville Progress and Jacksonville TX Police Department Facebook pages.
