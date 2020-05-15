The City of Jacksonville is pleased to announce improvements to gas sales at the Lake Jacksonville gas pump.
The City will continue to only sell Ethanol-free Super Unleaded (93-octane) gas, and the cost to the customer will be adjustable based off market rate.
In addition, the City is pleased to offer gas purchase Key Fobs for Lake residents. This water-resistant key, and floating keychain can be secured on any watercraft. It provides for a quick method of payment secured with an individual pin, and electronically linked to a credit card of your choice or other payment options listed in the application. Multiple Fobs can be placed on a single account. This Key Fob also allows you to purchase fuel even if the pump's internet connection is down.
While owning a key is not required, interested residents are asked to read and acknowledge a ‘License and Use Agreement’ and fill out an application, both of which are downloadable at the below links. They are also available on the City of Jacksonville website at jacksonvilletx.org/550/Lake-Jacksonville-Residents The application can be emailed to finance@jacksonvilletx.org
