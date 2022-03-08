Following weather delays and supply chain issues, a grand opening was held for the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex Friday, March 4.
“This complex is a testament to the vision of our city council and to the commitment of Jacksonville citizens to invest in our future and to hold fast to what is good,” said James Hubbard, Jacksonville City Manager. “The extraordinary thing about this facility is the men and women who will work from within its walls for decades to come. Their commitment and bravery have been, are and will always be the predominate factor in protecting and serving this community. I must say, it’s sure a beautiful thing that we have a facility that now reflects their professionalism that we expect from them and the pride that we take in our police and fire operations.”
The new $10 million public safety complex houses fire, police, EMS and dispatch operations, replacing the downtown fire station and the old police station.
“Approximately six years ago, when I first got on the city council, Dick Stone was the mayor,” said . The council identified three buildings the city needed to replace: city hall, the downtown fire station and the police department,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “The downtown fire station I believe was built sometime in the early 1960s and the police station was remodeled from the old United Gas offices, for those that have been here a while, maybe in the 70s. All three of these facilities have become functionally obsolete, so with the opening of this public safety complex, this should put all of our major public buildings in great shape.”
Jacksonville broke ground on the new state-of-the-art complex June 19, 2020, taking nearly two years to complete.
Fire Chief Keith Fortner spoke about the growth of the fire department and the addition of the ambulance service after the building of the downtown fire station which necessitated a new facility.
“We’ve extended from five to seven to now nine firefighters per shift,” Fortner said. “We run ambulance service, 911, transfer service, as well as the fire service, so you can see the need for increased space.”
Fortner noted the bollards at the front of the building, stating memorials to those who made the ultimate sacrifice were placed atop of them. The memorials honor Fire Captain Kevin McKinney, City Marshal William A. Clark, Night Watchman Harry Floyd Hooker, Officer Roscoe Lee and Officer Randy J. Zimmerman.
Police Chief Joe Williams also remarked on the new facility before the doors were open to the public.
“This is a great day for the men and women of the Jacksonville Police Department,” Williams said. “We’re appreciative of the city council and the community for providing us this facility and I’m most thankful that our employees have been able to move into a brand new facility designed to make their jobs a little more comfortable and a whole lot more efficient.”
Refreshments were available in the emergency operations center and the entire facility was open for self-guided tours. Staff members were positioned throughout to explain the functions of various areas.
“It’s the 150th anniversary of Jacksonville and I think it’s remarkable that we have this brand new facility for the police and the fire department,” Barbara Hugghins said. “Very prominent place in town, a first-class facility. I think everybody’s real proud of it and I’m just delighted to for our community to have such a good facility.”
Huggins added that she believed the new complex would serve the city well for many years.
“I’ve toured the old police station and fire department before and it was more cramped in there, outdated,” Janis Adams said. “So, I wanted to come out here and see how they’ve made it so beautiful and roomy and just lovely.”
Having explored the complex, both women stated they believed the money for the facility had been well spent.
“When you live as long as I have here in Cherokee County, you’re always viewing progress as things move on,” Shelley Cleaver said. “The fire department and the police department needed a new facility because they had outgrown what they had and I am so glad that the city had the foresight to see and build a facility of this magnitude.”
