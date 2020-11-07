The city of Jacksonville hosted a town hall style meeting Thursday, Nov. 5, to present plans for proposed additions and improvements at Lake Jacksonville. City Manager Greg Smith presented the plan, made possible by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Boating Access Grant.
The grant, originally applied for in Sept. 2019, was requested in the amount of $500,000. In Feb. 2020, when the planning grant was received, the amount awarded was $1.5 million. The grant requires 25% matching funds from the city, which equals $375,000, according to Smith.
The proposal includes construction of a two lane boat access ramp, new parking stalls for vehicles and trailers, new mooring docks and new climate-controlled restroom facility for men and women. Other amenities include a new fishing pier and in the future, a new playground and a food/concession truck “zone.”
‘We have those two docks that you tie up your boats to once you’ve launched in that canal, those two are both going to be removed. Then we will be constructing a new four-boat mooring dock and a sidewalk to get back to your vehicle, your truck, however you’re getting your boat in. That will actually make it a lot easier to put your boats in,” Smith said. “If there’s a boat on either side dock, it’s almost impossible to get through, so we’ll try to open that up where more people will have better access.”
The new mooring dock will consist of at least six boat slips and the gas pump will be relocated to the new dock for better access. The existing building near the proposed restroom facility will be demolished, but the lift station will remain.
The intent of the proposed projects is to increase boating access, enhance the use of the lake and provide a safer environment and better amenities for all lake users.
The expected timeline includes a 90-day design period, 30-45 days for bidding on the project and 180 days for construction. However, Smith stated the project’s start date was dependent upon receipt of the grant award letter.
“There will be some tough times. Anytime you do a construction project...there are inconveniences. We will have a plan to try to alleviate as many of the inconveniences as we can,” Smith said.
The current proposed budget for the improvements totals $1,833,00, although Smith stated the costs could fluctuate once final plans are developed.
The second part of the project regarded the Kiwanis open space, which Smith emphasized is not a city park.
“Our biggest concern we have with that facility is the health and safety concerns.”
A number of operational issues were mentioned, including a lack of restroom and changing facilities, running water, wastewater facilities, lighting or shelter. Also noted was the lack of a sectioned off swimming area, separated from boating access.
“Continuing on with Kiwanis park, there is a potential to sell the lots,” Smith said. “The drawing you will see tonight is breaking it up into five lots.”
The lots are divided into approximately one acre plots, leaving a portion of the land unsold to create a buffer zone near the dam that will allow for city access.
“Contrary to what you are reading, the city council has not fully approved the sale of any property. This will be discussed and possibly vote on the sale of property in the near future,” Smith said. “We absolutely, 100 percent, have discussed using the proceeds of the sale of these lots to pay the grant match. That is 100 percent factual. We’ve talked about this at least four or five times publicly.
“If the council does decide to move forward on the sale of the lots, this is what will happen,” Smith said. “There will actually be true surveys and other administrative things that will need to be addressed before we can put them up for sale. That would be step one. Then we would go through a sealed bid process for the sale of the property. The bids are all opened publicly. Then the sale will be approved by the city council to the best value for the city or the highest bidder, per state law.”
Once the presentation concluded, written questions were read aloud and answers given.
Information provided during the question and answer period included:
- for anything being built with the grant funds, power lines would be run underground;
- there is currently no plan to implement fees for boating or park access;
- the expense of the fuel at the fueling station is due to a $1 markup by the city and the use of high-octane, ethanol-free fuel;
- better containment for the pump system will be taken into consideration during project design;
- if the lots are sold, they will have a lease as other lake lots do;
- no other properties at the lake are currently under consideration for sale;
- if the lots are sold, there is a possibility that someone’s property could take in the ramp at the Kiwanis open space;
- if the lots are not sold, the council will have to decide how to provide the city’s portion of the matching grant. No decision has been made, but Smith stated a lot of options were available;
- cannot legally place speed bumps on public roads in the state of Texas, so none will be added to Byrd Road;
- Byrd Road is partially owned by the county, although most belongs to the city; however, improvements to the road will not be discussed or made until TXDOT makes final decisions regarding the Hwy 69 bypass;
- the swimming area is and will continue to be protected;
- there is no plan to decrease the size of the swimming area;
- camping area will not be affected by the proposed project;
- no other ramp locations are currently under consideration for improvement as “the highest and best use for the money is at the concession stand area,” according to Smith;
- removal of the existing docks and ramps will provide a wider corridor and better access;
- the suggestion for a cleanout facility for boats will be taken into consideration in development of final plans for the project; and
- the city could consider the sale of the Kiwanis open space property as soon as the Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.