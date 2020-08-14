Jacksonville city leaders recently took action on separate matters that will bring grant funds to help improve downtown sidewalks, as well as provide coronavirus relief.
In a unanimous vote during Tuesday's meeting, the council approved two resolutions to secure a Texas Department of Agriculture grant.
One resolution determines that “if an area of the City is detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare of the community, this area can be constituted as a slum/ blight area,' while a second one focuses the city's downtown sidewalks.
According to City Manager Greg Smith, they are part of a requirement for a Texas Community Development Block Grant the city been applied for, which “basically is dealing with ADA requirements for downtown sidewalks … we need to have both of these resolutions pass if we want to continue to pursue the grant application.”
The grant allows for 2,855 square feet – or 1,400 linear feet – of concrete; 500 linear feet of curb and gutter and 100 linear feet of concrete steps and various and sundry related items.
In other action, the council authorized the city staff to apply for a $832,590 Coronavirus Relief Fund, authorizing Smith as the official representative of the city for grant. According to officials, “the Federal CARES Act includes relief for municipalities for which the City is eligible to apply.”
Meanwhile, following a second reading of resolution in support of economic development incentives, the council adopted a resolution in support of JEDCO incentives that include:
• Reimbursement of an amount not to exceed $100,000 to PI Holdings, Inc. – DBA Plastics Holdings, Inc. for capital investment and physical expansion at 1476 N. Bolton expected to create and retain primary jobs.
• An amount not to exceed $200,000 to fund the Operation Facelift matching grant programs in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
• An amount not to exceed $75,000 as a required match for a Texas Department of Agriculture Downtown Revitalization Grant of up to $500,000.
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation also received approval of its proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget, which was presented by JEDCO president James Hubbard. It includes $398,800 for operational expenses and $2,597,333 for economic development projects, of which $2,000,000 is a placeholder for future projects.
Future projects are those for the fiscal year, but are not yet identified. Any new economic development projects resulting in an expenditure of $10,000 or greater, must come before city council for approval, according to officials.
In other action, the council:
• Adopted an ordinance that regulates city towing companies. “This ordinance, which has taken into consideration feedback from all Jacksonville towing companies, regulates fees charged by tow companies to vehicle owners only as applies to non-consent tows when requested by the City of Jacksonville public safety. Four towing companies in Jacksonville meet requirements for the city's rotational wrecker service,” according to officials.
• Adopted a resolution for an optional 99-year lease for the concession area lake leases. “Lake Jacksonville's concession area properties are on 35-year leases, and there have been requests to increase the lease length. This resolution will enable the option for the lease length of properties in this area to match the 99-year terms of properties in other areas." The resolution doesn't affect other terms of the lease, officials noted.
• Approved a request by John Hargett to replat/combine Lots 10& 11 – Summit Subdivision into one lot;
• Approved a request for a variance on Lot 6, Block A, Lake Springs Subdivision – Lake Jacksonville; and
• Approved a consent agenda that included approval of July 14 regular council meeting, July 31 and Aug 1 budget workshops and an Aug. 6 agenda, along with a resolution approving a hazard mitigation plan for the city.
According to city officials, the plan is updated every year and approved by the council, ensuring the City of Jacksonville stays current with FEMA guidelines in regards to natural disasters or events that may cause damage to infrastructure.
