The Jacksonville city council unanimously approved adoption of an ordinance regulating garage, and other similar, sales in residential areas at the June 14 meeting. The regulations are modeled after those of similar and surrounding cities and aim to improve the safety and quality of life in neighborhoods.
The ordinance regulates the frequency, place and duration of these activities.
The city council’s action came after multiple reported concerns related to on-going or perpetual outdoor sales in residential areas. The concerns were relayed to city leadership by its code enforcement team.
The city council recently adopted a strategy map consisting of five areas of commitment, including Strengthen Neighborhoods. This action is a step to reduce unnecessary traffic and maintain the integrity of residential areas.
The ordinance has five main provisions:
1. A garage sale is any sale of personal property in a residential district. This includes estate sales.
2. Garage sales may not be held in any non-residential area.
3. The sale of items acquired specifically for resale at a garage sale is prohibited.
4. No more than one garage sale every six months.
5. No more than three consecutive days allowed per garage sale without approval by the city.
The sale of items in non-residential areas is still permitted but falls under zoning and building regulations. For information on operations in a non-residential area, contact Christ Silvey, Building Official, at 903-586-3510.
To view the garage sale ordinance in full, visit jacksonvilletx.org/DocumentCenter/View/3511/11-9-Garage-and-Occasional-Sales-60822-dbb-v3.
