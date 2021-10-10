During the 2021 Texas Municipal League Annual Conference and Exhibition in Houston, the city of Jacksonville received a 2021 Municipal Excellence Award in public works for cities under 25,000 in population. The award recognized the City for its water modernization project.
Jacksonville modernized its water utility by replacing all meters in the city with an advanced metering infrastructure system. The project was financed through an energy savings performance contract that required no upfront capital. As a result, the project was fully funded from savings due to increases in water meter efficiencies, lower operational costs, and the elimination of future capital expenditures. The project ended up paying for itself with just one event, Winter Storm Uri, and has showcased its resilience to future freeze conditions.
“This award is a direct result of the forward-thinking mindset of our Jacksonville City Council. This award acknowledges the major infrastructure improvements to the city of Jacksonville’s Water Distribution System and the responsiveness of the Utility Billing Department,” said Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services.
TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance. Innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing citizen participation, and reaching toward higher service levels are all daily occurrences in Texas cities, and they deserve recognition. This awards program seeks out the best of these programs to honor. Awards are given in two population categories (under 25,000 and over 25,000) and five areas (management innovations, communication programs, city spirit, public safety, and public works).
The 2021 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition is being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston from October 6-8 and boasts more than 2,500 city officials in attendance, who learned ways to govern more effectively, discussed critical issues, and shared best practices and solutions.
TML is a voluntary association of 1,168 Texas cities. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their cities—the League provides support and services to city governments. The City of Jacksonville is a member of TML.
For further information about TML and the awards program, contact Jacqueline Redin at 512-231-7400 or jredin@tml.org.
