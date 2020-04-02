CHEROKEE COUNTY – As of 2:15 p.m. April 1, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, according to a joint release from the City of Jacksonville and Cherokee County, which continues to work together, and partner withCherokee County Department of Public Health, Jacksonville ISD, and other regional and state partners to monitor and assess the situation and respond appropriately.
In response to the Trump Administration’s call for social distancing measures to extend thru April 30th, Governor Greg Abbott enacted Executive Order GA-14 Tuesday, “relating to the statewide continuity of essential services and activities during the COVID-19 disaster.”
According to the White House, the previous 15-day period of social distancing measures have “clearly had an effect” in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The additional 30 days are necessary to continue the trajectory of mitigation.
“The City of Jacksonville has evaluated Governor Abbot’s Executive Order.” Says, Mayor Randy Gorham. “While we are following and implementing this order, at this time the City is not increasing restrictions.”
From the GA-14 order: “Every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household’… “In providing or obtaining essential services, people and businesses should follow the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, implementing social distancing, and working from home if possible.”
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has maintained an online list of essential services at www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices. Requests for additions to this list can be made on the website, or emailed to EssentialServices@tdem.texas.gov .
“The City of Jacksonville and Cherokee County encourage all residents and businesses to adhere to these guidelines,” said County Judge Chris Davis. “Please evaluate what you need to do as it applies to your person, your family, and your work or business. We want individuals to abide by the Governors’ request voluntarily, to prevent enforcement. Without voluntary compliance additional measures may be instituted.”
A new change to Jacksonville City Parks, is that while they remain open to safe social distancing practices. The playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and all pavilions are now closed. Lake Jacksonville remains open to boating, canoeing, and personal watercraft, but the beach and picnic areas are closed.
Residents are asked to ‘Do the Five’ actions recommended by the World Health Organization:
1. Hands: Wash them often.
2. Elbow: Cough into it.
3. Face: Don’t touch it.
4. Space: Keep a safe distance.
5. Home: Stay if you can.
Residents are encouraged to self-isolate if they feel sick, and contact their doctor or healthcare provider; and, visit the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s website www.cdc.gov to learn about symptoms and what to do if you or a loved one are sick.
“Thank you to our residents for what you have done to Slow the Spread over the past few weeks.” Says, Mayor Randy Gorham. “Our City and County emergency management staff, and our health care providers are working very hard and sacrificing with you. This is going to be another tough few weeks, but together as a community we can make it.”
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has launched a 24/7 free mental health support line for all Texans, experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic at (833) 986-1919.
The City of Jacksonville and Cherokee County will continue to provide updates as they become available. For more information, please visit the COVID-19 resource page on the City of
Jacksonville website www.jacksonvilletx.org by clicking the ‘Emergency Management’ tab.
For questions, please contact Andrew C Lugo, City of Jacksonville communications director, at (903) 360-0428 or email andrew.lugo@jacksonvilletx.org.
Contact Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis at (903) 683-2324 or email cojudge@cocherokee.org.
