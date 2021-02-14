Due to hazardous driving conditions, the city of Jacksonville non-essential offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. Fire, police and other essential employees will be available to the public.
Any citizen who needs to report downed trees, water leaks, blocked roadways or other issues, may contact (903) 586-2546 for assistance 24 hours a day.
Republic Trash Services trash pick-up for Monday, Feb. 15, has also been canceled. This includes bulky waste pick-up. At this time, Monday trash will be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Royal Oaks Landfill is closed, Monday, Feb. 15.
