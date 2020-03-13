City of Jacksonville closes public facilities until March 30

Jacksonville Public Library to close at 2 p.m. Friday until March 30
City of Jacksonville closes city facilities to public gatherings through Monday, March 30.
Effective immediately, all city facilities that provide non-essential services will be closed to public gatherings until March 30. This includes Norman Activity Center, Vanishing Texana Museum, Love’s Lookout Visitors Center, the Jacksonville (Stacy D. Hunter) Recreation Center and the Jacksonville sports complex.
Effective at 2 p.m. today, Jacksonville Public Library will be closed until March 30.
“These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Says, City Manager Greg Smith. “The city is going to continue to monitor the situation, and work with our partners during this unprecedented situation.”
These decisions were made after an emergency management meeting this morning. The City of Jacksonville appreciates your understanding in this response, and will continue to provide updates as needed. For more information, the City encourages you to visit the COVID-19 resource page on the City’s website under the Emergency Management tab at www.jacksonvilletx.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.