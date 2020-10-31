The City of Jacksonville will host a drive-through, trick or treat event beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The drive-through event will take place in the Jacksonville High School parking lot, located at 1210 Corinth Road. The start of he drive will be at the main, ‘Corinth Entrance’ by the tennis fields.
“It was very important to the City to make sure we were able to hold an event that would create some normalcy for all of the children in our community, while still being safe. We know that some families may not participate in Halloween this year, but hopefully our event can provide a safe and enjoyable alternative.” said Council Member, Rob Gowin.
City employees will be handing out a bag of candy to every child, age 16 and under, who is legally restrained in a vehicle. No walk-ups will be admitted.
“Our Drive-Thru Trick or Treating event is another exciting event created by the City of Jacksonville to adjust to social distancing guidelines, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” City Manager, Greg Smith said. “Once we learned of the annual Trunk or Treat event being canceled, we knew we had to do something for our citizens, while still following CDC guidelines. This event will be something that everyone can enjoy safely.”
The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. or once the candy is gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.