The City of Jacksonville announces improvements to gas sales at the Lake Jacksonville gas pump.
Gas purchase key fobs are now available for lake residents.
This water-resistant key and floating keychain can be secured on any watercraft. It provides for a quick method of payment secured with an individual pin, and electronically linked to a credit card of your choice or other payment options listed in the application. Multiple fobs can be placed on a single account.
This key fob also allows for the purchase of fuel even if the pump’s internet connection is down.
While owning a key is not required, interested residents are asked to read and acknowledge a ‘License and Use Agreement’ and fill out an application, both of which are downloadable through links provided on the Lake Jacksonville Residents webpage of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
Details about the program are covered in the use agreement.
For questions about the program, contact the city of Jacksonville finance department by phone (903) 586-3510, or via email, finance@jacksonvilletx.org.
The city is also working on a notification system dealing with lake conditions and closures. Once this system is operational, city officials will notify homeowners through this email system and social media.
The city has received notification from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Division that the city’s grant request has been officially approved. This grant will fund updates to the lake concession area.
Authorization from the city has been given to the engineer to begin working on plans for the project, with construction set to begin after Labor Day of this year. Completion of the project is expected in May 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.