The City of Jacksonville’s highest obligation is to protect the health and safety of our residents. In response to the concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the City has published an information resource page for citizens.
Go here: www.jacksonvilletx.org/519/Coronavirus
The page includes information on (a) Actions the City is Taking, (b) Symptoms of Coronavirus, (c) Who is at Risk, (d) How to Protect Yourself and Others, (e) What to Do if You Have Symptoms, and (f) links to Center for Disease Control (CDC) resources.
The City will update this page regularly as additional information is made available. It is accessible via the city's website www.jacksonvilletx.org , by clicking 'Emergency' on the main menu, and then 'Coronavirus.'
