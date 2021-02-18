The city of Jacksonville non-essential offices will remain closed until Monday, Feb. 22, and Municipal Court that was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, has been canceled.
Fire, Police and other essential staff are working constantly to ensure all safety needs of our citizens are being met.
Non-essential travel on roadways is still highly discouraged as roads are still icy and dangerous to drive on at this time.
The city of Jacksonville water system is still up and operational and keeping up with demand. The City’s AMI Water System is continuing to assist staff by locating leaks in homes and businesses in our town. Residents and business owners may receive a call from City Staff if a leak is detected on their property. Any citizen suspecting a water leak in their home/business or on any city street, is asked to contact (903) 589-3510 and authorize the water to be turned off remotely.
Updates will be posted on the city Facebook page as well as on the website, www.jacksonvilletx.org.
