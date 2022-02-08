The city of Jacksonville has partnered with the East Texas Council of Governments to bring RAVE, an emergency notification system, to its citizens and visitors.
The software will allow the city to send out texts, phone calls, and emails to anyone who signs
up. Alerts will only be sent in the case of emergency or impending danger such as tornadoes,
wildfires, active shooter events, flooding, boil water notices, citywide loss of water or hurricanes. Additionally, if visitors are signed up in their hometown/home county, they will receive any
relevant alerts when they are in the city limits. The alerts can be delivered via landline phone as
well.
To sign up for alerts, visit JacksonvilleTX.org/alerts. Once set up, the Smart911 mobile app can be downloaded to provide access no matter where one’s location. Additionally, the Smart911 app allows emergency services to easily locate individuals who call 911 using their mobile devices.
Most citizens will be receiving something in the mail to encourage people to sign up. Due to
USPS routes, this may not land in everyone’s mailbox, so residents are encouraged to share this
information with neighbors and family members.
For questions or assistance in signing up for alerts, reach out to the City Communications Director at 903-339-3310.
