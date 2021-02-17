Due to continued winter weather conditions on local roadways, the City of Jacksonville non-essential offices will be closed for the remainder of the work week, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. Fire, Police and other essential staff will remain available for citizens.
Anyone needing to report downed trees, water leaks, blocked roadways or more, may call 903-586-2546 for assistance.
Driving conditions in and around Jacksonville remain unsafe and everyone is asked to avoid driving.
Republic Trash Services is suspending residential and commercial collection on Thursday, Feb. 18. Royal Oaks Landfill will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 18.
City officials will continue to closely monitoring weather conditions over the next few days and report updates or changes via our website at www.jacksonvilletx.org and social media.
The City of Jacksonville municipal court docket for Friday, Feb. 19, has been canceled. Those persons affected will receive information regarding rescheduling at some point next week once offices reopen.
