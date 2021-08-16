Due to a lack of staffing required for a public pool and with school starting tomorrow, the city of Jacksonville is closing the pool at Buckner Park for the 2021 season. The pool normally remains open through Labor Day weekend each year.
“Every effort was made to keep the pool open through Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, with the limited staff that remained, we were not able to safely keep it open,” City Manager James Hubbard said.
The City of Jacksonville thanks everyone for great season, regardless, and looks forward to having everyone back at the pool in 2022.
Any questions or comments can be directed to James Hubbard, City Manager, at 903-586-3510 or by email at james.hubbard@jacksonvilletx.org.
