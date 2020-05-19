City of Jacksonville re-opens parks and lakes

Jacksonville city officials announced on Tuesday that all city parks are now re-opened.
Lake Jacksonville will re-open to swimming, fishing tournaments, and the lake's beaches will re-open as well.
On Friday the Lake Jacksonville campgrounds will be back in business.
At this time a date for opening the Buckner Park swimming pool has not been determine, as city recreation officials continue to develop an opening plan that will enable the state guidelines for social distancing to be followed.
