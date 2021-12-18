The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
“This award is a true honor,” said Roxanna Briley, Director of Finance, “the qualifications to receive the award are not easy to meet. Thanks to my team who strive for excellence and work to share our financial information with the public in a digestible format.”
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
