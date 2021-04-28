The city of Jacksonville, along with the members of the Jacksonville Police Department, invite the public to attend the annual Police Officers Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will honor those members of the law enforcement profession who have given their lives in the performance of duty to the community.
The ceremony will take place at Love’s Lookout Visitor’s Center, 43822 US 69 in Jacksonville, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1962 under President John F. Kennedy. May 15 is designated as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which it falls, as National Police Week, which is May 9-15 this year.
National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. Police departments across the nation organize local memorial services during Police Week to honor these individuals.
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund produces an annual Candlelight Vigil during National Police Week. This year’s 33rd vigil will take place virtually at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. To register for information regarding this event, visit nleomf.org/programs-events/national-police-week and click on 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil.
For more information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, National Police Week or other commemorative events during National Police Week, visit nleomf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.