The city of Jacksonville will open an auction for seven individual lake lots beginning 12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8. The auction will conclude at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
The sale of the seven lake lots, approximately 4.08 acres previously known as Kiwanis Park, was approved by voters at the May 7 election this year. The properties have been platted into lots ranging in size from 0.510 to 0.771 acres and are situated outside city limits south of the Lake Jacksonville dam.
The link to the auction provided by the city is govdeals.com/jacksonvillerealestate.
The lots will not be viewable until auction start time. However, some information, along with pictures, is available on the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/435/City-Property-for-Sale.
Proceeds from the sales are expected to be over $1.2 million and will be used to better other Jacksonville parks. Approximately $450,000 will be used as a required match for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant project to improve the Lake Jacksonville Park, specifically the concession area.
A few of the improvements included in this project are:
• New two-lane boat ramp with vehicle turnaround
• New public restroom facility
• New piers with additional boat slips
• Additional parking for vehicles and trailers
• New fuel system to include a new point-of-sale kiosk
Construction on the Lake Jacksonville Park improvements is expected to commence this fall. Approximately $150,000 will be used as a required match for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant to replace the playground equipment at Buckner Park.
