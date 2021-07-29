The city of Jacksonville will begin street overlay projects Friday, July 30. These projects have been delayed due to the rainy weather as well as supply availability.
Work shall consist of providing and placing one layer of plant-mixed hot mix asphalt cement (HMAC) on top of the existing street/asphalt base.
For questions regarding this project, contact the Public & Community Services Department at 903-589-3510 and ask for Randal Chandler, Director.
