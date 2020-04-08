The City of Jacksonville will host a virtual Town Hall at 5 p.m., Thur. April 9.
City Manager Greg Smith, along with other City officials, will be providing updates and fielding questions on COVID-19, City planning topics and other City issues.
The Town Hall can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID #: 466 924 949).
To hear an audio of this event phone (903) 339-3297.
All questions must be submitted to communications@jacksonvilletx.org by 3 p.m. On Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.