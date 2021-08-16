The city of Jacksonville is hosting a meet and greet reception for the new Jacksonville City Manager, James Hubbard, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The public is invited to stop by and welcome Hubbard, wish him well or have the opportunity to meet him.
Hubbard, who recently served as president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, officially began his role as city manager on Friday, Aug. 13.
Current City Manager Greg Smith’s final day with Jacksonville was Thursday, Aug. 12. Smith has accepted the position of city manager at Denison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.