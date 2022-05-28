At the May 7 election, voters approved Proposition A, by a vote of 184 to 107, authorizing the city to sell approximately 4.08 acres of lakefront property immediately south of the Lake Jacksonville dam. The City is currently in the process of preparing the property for sale.
The property has been platted into seven lots ranging from 0.510 to 0.771 acres. The city will use a sealed bid process to award the long-term land leases for each lot. The minimum bid per lot is expected to be set at $200,000. The bid process is expected to occur this summer. More information will soon be available on the city website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The city does not supply water service to this area; however, it is currently working with Craft-Turney Water Supply to extend water service to the properties. It is expected that domestic water will be available prior to the end of the year.
Proceeds from the sales are expected to be over $1.2 million and will be used to better other Jacksonville parks. Approximately $450,000 will be used as a required match for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant project to improve the Lake Jacksonville Park, specifically the concession area. A few of the improvements included in this project are:
• New two-lane boat ramp with vehicle turnaround
• New public restroom facility
• New piers with additional boat slips
• Additional parking for vehicles and trailers
• New fuel system to include a new point-of-sale kiosk
Construction on the Lake Jacksonville Park improvements is expected to commence this fall. Approximately $150,000 will be used as a required match for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant to replace the playground equipment at Buckner Park.
The city is exploring opportunities to improve other local parks utilizing these funds.
