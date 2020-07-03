City of Jacksonville website now includes real time data on COVID-19

Starting this week, a snapshot of case data on COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville City limits will be available on the homepage of the Jacksonville City website. It is intended to be real-time information updated as the City receives information.

On the initial snapshot, the City of Jacksonville is still compiling the ages of individuals for all cases and the City and will update the snapshot as this information becomes available.

 

 

